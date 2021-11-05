Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rodney Cruise and Troy Link to the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors.   

 

Rodney Cruise

Cruise, of Enterprise, is Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Previously, he was Vice President of Business Development for Sodexo. Cruise is a member of the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Board of Directors and is Chair of Daytona State College’s Facilities and Capital Planning Committee. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Warner University. 

 

Troy Link

Link, of Hillsboro Beach, is Chief Executive Officer of Link Snack’s Inc. and Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. He joined the company in high school and held the positions of Vice President of Sales and Marketing and President before he was named CEO. Under Link’s leadership, the company has become a global leader in portable protein snacks and the number one meat snack manufacturer worldwide. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. 

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. 

 

