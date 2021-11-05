Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Caridad “Carey” Vasallo to the Board of Accountancy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Caridad “Carey” Vasallo to the Board of Accountancy.  

 

Caridad “Carey” Vasallo

Vasallo, of Hialeah, is the owner of VMBG Accounting. She is a certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner, certified valuation analyst, certified anti-money laundering specialist and certified forensic consultant. Vasallo was recognized as the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce’s Businesswoman of the Year and previously served on the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Board of Directors. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Barry University and master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University.  

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. 

 

