Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Donald Kennedy, Brandon Beil, Loretta Chancy and Stephen Douglas to the Lake Shore Hospital Authority. 

 

Donald Kennedy

Kennedy, of Lake City, is the retired Chief Investigator for the Third Judicial Circuit’s Office of the Public Defender. He is a Past President of the Lake City Rotary Club and former member of the Lake City Community College District Board of Trustees. Kennedy earned his associate’s degree from Tallahassee Community College and attended Florida State University. 

 

Brandon Beil

Beil, of Lake City, is a Special Project Supervisor and Brand Manager for Southwest Georgia Oil Company. He is the current Chair of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority and is Treasurer of the Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. Beil attended Lake City Community College. 

 

Loretta Chancy

Chancy, of Lake City, is the owner of North Central Removal Service. She is a licensed radiologic technologist and former registered orthopedic technician. Chancy is a member of the American Association of Radiologic Technologists and serves on the Friends of Columbia County Library board. She earned her associate’s degree from Miami Dade College. 

 

Stephen Douglas 

Douglas, of Lake City, is a property appraiser for Chandler, Moses and Associates and contractor for DMC Construction. He is a certified general contractor and member of the Kiwanis of Lake City and Lake City Rotary Club. Douglas earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida. 

 

###

