Shared Mobility Market Size to Hit Around US$ 777.85 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global shared mobility market size is expected to hit around US$ 777.85 billion by 2030 and is projected to garner growth at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shared mobility market size was reached at US$ 420.15 billion in 2020. Shared mobility is a transport service provided by the organizations wherein they arrange vehicles to provide commuting service from one place to another. The organization own a fleet of vehicles which it uses in providing service such as hiring, ride sharing, and mobility. The fare entirely depends upon the distance and time for the costumer to travel to the destination. In the recent years, the trend of shared transportation has increased tremendously owing to diverse factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in environmental issues, limited resources of energy, and economic concerns.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

The surge in rising on road traffic congestion, lack of parking spaces, high fuel prices, and high cost of personal vehicle ownership.

Rising internet penetration fosters the market growth.

Rapid growth of automobile industry.

Government initiatives in promoting the shared mobility services.

Report Scope of the Shared Mobility Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD 420.15 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 8.5% Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Companies Mentioned Avis Budget Group, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA), car2go NA LLC, The Hertz Corporation, WingzInc., Uber Technologies Inc., Curb Mobility, GrabHoldings Inc., Lyft Inc., Careem Inc.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region dominated the shared mobility market contributing more than xx% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to significant rise in on road traffic and high costs of vehicle ownership in countries such as India and China. For instance, On 23rd September 2021, OLA announced that it is building a ‘new mobility ecosystem’ with the consumer at its core. This will to brought to people through Ola-designed electric vehicles (EVs) customized for diverse shared mobility needs.

Report Highlights

The Vehicle Rental/Leasing type segment accounted for more than xx% revenue share in 2020.

The Passenger Cars segment of the Shared Mobility Market is estimated to lead the market with a market share of more than xx% in 2020.

By Geography Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market contributing more than xx% revenue share in 2020 owing the rise in On-road vehicle traffic and costs of vehicle ownership in the countries of this region





Market Dynamics

Driver

The rapid growth of the automobile industry and the Government initiatives in promoting the use of shared mobility services across the world are expected to drive the growth of the shared mobility market. For instance, On 27th July 2021, Intercity mobility startup Zingbus, announced that they have raised INR 44.6 crore and these funds will be utilized in order to develop technology for the next leap of improvement in traveler experience and expansion of their service in new geographical location.

Opportunity

The growing concerns over the air pollution caused by the extensive use of automobiles and the Government initiatives in encouraging the shared mobility services are some factors that is expected to create opportunities for the shared mobility market.

Challenges

The unlikeliness of the travelers to travel with unknown individuals and the rising concerns over theft of private information are some of the attributes that is expected to challenge the growth of the shared mobility market.

Recent Developments

On 19th July 2021, Share Now and Mercedes-Benz Rent has announced that they are expanding their car share service in five location of Germany such as Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin.

On 28th July 2020, Zoom car announced that it has collaborated with ETO Motors in order to boost the electric mobility.

On 19th April 2021, Gett, the ride-hailing startup announced that it has signed a pact with Curb Mobility to integrate yellow taxis into Gett’s app, which will now cover some 65 cities across the U.S.

On 13th April 2021, Grab Holdings Inc. Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, announcedthat it intends to go public in the U.S. in partnership with Altimeter Growth Corp. The public listing will strengthen Grab’s strong business momentum.

On 25th October 2021, The Hertz Corporation announced that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc. vehicles by the end of 2022, a move aimed at including more electric vehicles in its car-rental fleet.

On 9th September 2021, Transdev, through its subsidiary Cityway, and the River Parishes Transit Authority (RPTA) in Louisiana, USA is enhancing its services with the launch of a new innovative Transit On-Demand booking platform that allows customers to book their rides on a mobile application, the RPTA website or on the phone with customer service.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Ride-sharing

Vehicle Rental/Leasing

Ride Sourcing

Private

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Busses & Coaches

Micro Mobility

By Business Model

P2P

B2B

B2C





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



