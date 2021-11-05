Arrest Made in a Burglary One while Armed Offense: 500 Block of Gresham Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the 500 block of Gresham Place, Northwest.

At approximately 8:35 pm, the suspects brandished a handgun and forced entry to an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, 18 year-old D’Andre Courtez Wint, of Lanham, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

