Sanction flexibility in attorney discipline cases approved by D.C. court

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New authority to negotiate discipline in certain cases where disbarment was presumptive

Court says regulators enjoy "some flexibility" The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Thursday said bar regulators have the authority in certain instances to negotiate reduced punishment for misconduct that otherwise would require disbarment.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals panel unanimously approved a negotiated three-year bar suspension for lawyer Paul Mensah, who had "recklessly misappropriated" client funds in two matters and violated a rule on fee-splitting. The court said it expressly was not taking a position on cases involving intentional misappropriation.

Mensah's case was closely watched in professional responsibility circles because it raised questions about the scope of flexibility the D.C. bar office of disciplinary counsel had in resolving serious misconduct matters without seeking disbarment. In D.C., disbarment is a five-year suspension that requires a lawyer to show fitness in order to get reinstated.

The appeals court said mitigating circumstances in Mensah's case included his acknowledgement of the misconduct and alerting the bar's disciplinary office about it, and his hiring of a bookkeeper for an accounting. A three-year suspension with a fitness requirement is the second-harshest penalty the bar can impose on a D.C. lawyer.

Hamilton (Phil) Fox III, the D.C. bar disciplinary counsel, said the office "was happy with the ruling and we hope it will help move some cases along."

A lawyer for Mensah, Justin Flint of Eccleston and Wolf, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Negotiated discipline involves ethics cases in which a lawyer agrees to cooperate and resolve a matter without forcing the bar counsel's office to begin a contested hearing. Contested cases can takes months or even years to resolve.

"Mr. Mensah's willingness to enter into a negotiated disposition aided the disciplinary process, by avoiding undue consumption of time and resources," the D.C. Court of Appeals said in its per curiam decision.

The panel judges said "the negotiated-discipline process in certain circumstances permits some flexibility in determining the sanction to be imposed."

D.C. Court of Appeals Judges Roy McLeese and Joshua Deahl heard the case with Senior Judge John Steadman.

The case is In Re Paul T. Mensah, D.C. Court of Appeals, No. 20-BG-560.

For D.C. bar: Hamilton (Phil) Fox III

For Mensah: Justin Flint of Eccleston and Wolf

Read more:

Veteran AUSA reprimanded in rare sanction over trial conduct

Second ethics panel punishes ex-FBI lawyer for misconduct

Giuliani, suspended in N.Y., faces attorney ethics probe in D.C.

Ethics docs detail claims behind disbarment of D.C. defense pro Bernie Grimm