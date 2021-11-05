REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in Atlantic Beach Nov. 10; Advisory Council to meet Nov. 9

Morehead City

Nov 5, 2021

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov.10 at the Double Tree by Hilton, 2717 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chairwoman’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person.

Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all attendees should wear a mask and maintain social distance during the meeting.

Full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

*Public input and comment period - Noon

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Double Tree by Hilton, 2717 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Consideration of a variance request from the Town of Kure Beach regarding a development line

Review of proposed Beach Management Plan Rules

Consideration of additional amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0300 Shoreline Access Policies, Parking Fees & Clarifying Language

Continued discussion of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7B CAMA Land Use Plans – Enforceable Polices

Consideration of public comments and approval of 2021 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan update

Discussion of proposed amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0600 and 7H .0208 regarding Floating Structures associated with Shellfish Leases;

Consideration of fiscal analyses for 15A NCAC 07H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1200 regarding Structural Boat Covers; 15A NCAC 07H. 0308 and 7H .1800 – General Permit for Beach Bulldozing; and NCAC 07J .0405 – Renewals

###