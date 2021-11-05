Gov. Wolf Announces One-Month Extension to Apply for Individual Assistance in Eight Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the federal government has granted his request for a one-month extension for individuals in the eight counties eligible for Individual Assistance to apply for federal aid.

Survivors of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in the following counties have until Dec. 10, 2021 to apply: Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York.

“This extension was especially important for people in Bedford and Northampton counties, since they were added after the initial six counties, so survivors there had less time to apply,” Governor Wolf said. “There are a number of federal, state and county services that are available to you, so I encourage anyone who is eligible to call FEMA or visit a Disaster Recovery Center for help.”

Impacted residents of Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York counties should register with FEMA online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or TTY 1-800-462-7585. Helpline services are available seven days a week from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM ET.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help survivors with immediate essential needs and to help displaced survivors find a safe, functional place to live temporarily until they can return home. Many survivors may have additional needs beyond what can be provided by FEMA. The agency works closely with state, federal, faith-based and voluntary agencies to help match survivors who have remaining needs with other sources of assistance.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) provide disaster survivors with information from Pennsylvania state agencies, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

More information, including the dates, times and locations of DRCs, is available online at www.pema.pa.gov/ida.