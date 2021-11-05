Groundbreaking Treatment of Colloid Cyst of the Third Ventricle by Stereotactic Aspiration Followed by Radiosurgery
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Wilson Asfora continues exploring the results of stereotactic aspiration followed by radiosurgery in treating colloid cysts of the third ventricle. In continued study of patients—as cited in a 2018 article for the journal, Surgical Neurology International—Dr. Asfora and his colleagues reported four instances in which colloid cysts of the third ventricle were successfully managed with the combination treatment.
Colloid cysts, while rare and benign, are lesions with potentially devastating effects. Moreover, complication during and after treatment can exacerbate concerns or result in recurrence of the removed lesion. Dr. Asfora studied the stereotactic radiosurgery treatment to determine if it decreased the rate of recurrence when paired with stereotactic aspiration.
“Studying stereotactic aspiration and radiosurgery as a combined treatment brought positive and promising conclusions,” said Dr. Asfora. “I found that treatment consisting of a simple stereotactic aspiration of the cyst with a fine needle, followed by radiosurgery of the remnant capsule was sufficient to provide resolution of the symptoms with no subsequent cyst recurrence.”
The results of this treatment have been observed, documented and studied to continue monitoring the long-lasting effects. The treatment requires short-term hospitalization for a day, and activity resumes within a few days, making this treatment both effective and optimal for returning to normal day-to-day functions. While no surgery is without risk of complication, the combination of stereotactic aspiration with a follow-up radiosurgery brings promising results in treating the colloid cyst of the third ventricle.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, M.D. is a Brazilian-born, board certified Neurosurgeon who studied at prestigious institutions including Oxford University Medical School and Harvard University’s Department of Neurosurgery. He is renowned for his medical patents, surgical prowess and features on the Discovery Health Channel.
###
For more information about Wilson Asfora News, please visit https://www.wilsonasfora.com/.
Media Relations
Colloid cysts, while rare and benign, are lesions with potentially devastating effects. Moreover, complication during and after treatment can exacerbate concerns or result in recurrence of the removed lesion. Dr. Asfora studied the stereotactic radiosurgery treatment to determine if it decreased the rate of recurrence when paired with stereotactic aspiration.
“Studying stereotactic aspiration and radiosurgery as a combined treatment brought positive and promising conclusions,” said Dr. Asfora. “I found that treatment consisting of a simple stereotactic aspiration of the cyst with a fine needle, followed by radiosurgery of the remnant capsule was sufficient to provide resolution of the symptoms with no subsequent cyst recurrence.”
The results of this treatment have been observed, documented and studied to continue monitoring the long-lasting effects. The treatment requires short-term hospitalization for a day, and activity resumes within a few days, making this treatment both effective and optimal for returning to normal day-to-day functions. While no surgery is without risk of complication, the combination of stereotactic aspiration with a follow-up radiosurgery brings promising results in treating the colloid cyst of the third ventricle.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, M.D. is a Brazilian-born, board certified Neurosurgeon who studied at prestigious institutions including Oxford University Medical School and Harvard University’s Department of Neurosurgery. He is renowned for his medical patents, surgical prowess and features on the Discovery Health Channel.
###
For more information about Wilson Asfora News, please visit https://www.wilsonasfora.com/.
Media Relations
Asfora & Dolorit Neurosurgery & Spine Center
+1 (305) 464-9797
email us here