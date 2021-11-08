Data Axle Strengthens Omnichannel Nonprofit Marketing Capabilities with Five Strategic New Hires
Expansion brings deep data-driven strategy and creative capabilities to drive nearly 20% growth for the company’s fast-growing charitable business segment
A revolution is underway in nonprofit marketing right now, and our nonprofit division’s growth — particularly our work with charitable businesses — reflects that.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that it has further strengthened its omnichannel strategy and capabilities for nonprofit marketing clients with five strategic new hires to service the division. Collectively, the new appointments bring more than 40 years of nonprofit experience to help clients connect the dots across channels and between their data and creative strategies. The new hires come from nonprofit agencies including ForwardPMX, MINDset (now Fuse Fundraising) and CDR Fundraising, where collectively they have worked with hundreds of nonprofit organizations.
“Data Axle is deeply committed to helping its many nonprofit clients, including some of the biggest charitable organizations in the world, continue to evolve their data-driven strategies to acquire and retain donors in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Niely Shams, President, Nonprofit Solutions, at Data Axle. “These important additions to our team bring significant expertise and experience in developing and executing impactful marketing campaigns and tactics for some of the largest nonprofits, as well as innovative commercial clients. With our growing and experienced team, we will continue to lead the industry in designing compelling campaigns that range from direct mail to social media and emerging channels such as CTV, to create one experience for our clients that delivers results.”
The new hires are:
● Kevin Limongelli as Creative Director. Limongelli previously served as Associate VP, Performance Creative, at ForwardPMX. At ForwardPMX, Limongelli led design, copywriting and CRO teams in creating performance-driven omnichannel marketing campaigns spanning direct mail, email, display, social, CTV, digital outdoor, streaming audio and other emerging channels. He also brings commercial experience after serving years at Zeta Interactive and Epsilon. His nonprofit client experience includes the American Heart Association, Feeding America, MADD, The Nature Conservancy and more.
● Andy MacAlpine as Senior Copywriter. MacAlpine also comes from ForwardPMX, where he worked alongside Limongelli as Senior Copywriter producing messaging that helped drive omnichannel fundraising campaigns for the American Heart Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and others. Prior to that, he was a copywriter at Merkle supporting clients such as Habitat for Humanity, Susan G. Komen and USO. He also previously served as associate editor at The Humane Society of the United States.
● Tara Kagey as Account Director. Kagey recently joined from Integral, where she was an integral part of the team for nonprofits including CARE, Covenant House, USO and the National Park Foundation. Prior to that she served as the Senior Director of Analytics at MINDset direct (now Fuse Fundraising).
● Daniella Dowiak as Senior Strategy Manager. Dowiak most recently served as a digital strategist at CDR Fundraising Group. Prior to that, she spent many years as a consultant to organizations of various sizes after having begun her nonprofit career as an assistant director at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Organizations she has worked with include Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Alzheimer’s Association, Toys for Tots and AVON 39.
● Kalynne McIntyre as Senior Account Manager. McIntyre was previously an account manager at CDR Fundraising Group, where she partnered with Alzheimer's Association, the Christian Appalachian Project and Fund for Animals.
“In today’s ever-changing marketing landscape, the one element that is critical for success is data. And Data Axle sits at the core of that—it’s where the data that other agencies are using originates. That’s a huge differentiator for the company and attracted me to joining the team,” said Limongelli. “When we talk about omnichannel marketing, Data Axle is leading the industry thanks to its combination of co-op data and agency approach. I’m excited to bring my experience in both performance and nonprofit marketing to help drive even greater returns for clients at Data Axle, by combining art and science to ensure that the resulting creative strategy is tuned to a deep understanding of each nonprofit client’s audience.”
“A revolution is underway in nonprofit marketing right now, and our nonprofit division’s growth — particularly our work with charitable businesses — reflects that,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “Future-focused organizations aren’t just looking cross-channel to merge their direct mail and email programs. They’re looking to create truly holistic experiences for donors, and that all starts and ends with data. At Data Axle, we’re committed to keeping our talent pool infused with the skills and experience needed to help these organizations exceed their fundraising goals and deliver in the nonprofit space, and these five key additions sit right at the strategic, data-driven crux of where the industry is headed.”
This announcement follows a host of other moves by Data Axle to continually up-level its nonprofit marketing services, support and capabilities, including the acquisition of Lake Group Media and DonorBase, as well as the appointment of five industry nonprofit leaders to a new strategic advisory board.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
