School Of Sacramento Ballet Expands Community Outreach Programs, Events
School Of Sacramento Ballet has been enjoying its return to active programming and is stepping up its community outreach efforts. Under the guidance of new director Jorge Laico, the school is celebrating diversity and inclusivity with exciting new programs and even a first time ever public dance party event.
“Our first gathering was a resounding success, drawing upwards of 150 students, parents and friends of School of Sacramento Ballet. "Everyone was dancing — masked, safely — on our out-of-doors performance stage, the Jim Hargrove Outdoor Theater,” said Mr. Laico. “SacBallet Trainee Project dancers performed the classic ballet excerpt Odalisques from Le Corsaire. And I served as the DJ for the night spinning tunes everyone loved! Families and friends of every age danced together.Everyone is excited to reconnect and learn about our new directions. Events like these show that School of Sacramento Ballet is for everyone in the community!”
Among the new programs, Mr. Laico reports that School of Sacramento Ballet will support new genres including Musical Theater and Hip Hop in 2022. Upcoming programs include a Summer Intensive, Children’s themed week-long camps, pop-ups, and youth programs for all age levels. As soon as the music stopped, planning was underway for the Spring 2022 dance party!
For more information on School of Sacramento Ballet, please visit sacballet.org/school/
Social Media Celebration
As part of its ongoing social media program activities, Sacramento Ballet is beginning its “Dancer A Day” campaign during the month of November. Each week, SacBallet will post news about its dancers who will eventually be seen in live performance on stage.
“We are celebrating the hard work our dancers are putting in coming back to Sacramento Ballet after so many months in lockdown isolation,” said Anthony Krutzkamp, Executive and Artistic Director. “They are true athletes, and we applaud their dedication to making SacBallet’s first season after the pandemic a resounding success.”
Sacramento Ballet Season & Individual Tickets Available Now
Be sure to get your tickets for the whole family for the SacBallet’s Nutcracker performances
December 12 - 23, SAFE Credit Union Theater
Featuring:
Classic sets by legendary designer Alain Vaes, lighting design by Trad Burns (Walt Disney, Wizard of Oz, etc.).
New choreography from three nationally recognized alumni (Nicole Haskins, Julia Feldman, Colby Damon).
Live orchestra from Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, Andrew Grams conducting presented at 50% of Nutcracker performances this year.
Artistic / Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp directs a vision for Nutcracker 2021 to be a uniquely hometown ballet: made in Sacramento.
For more information, please visit: sacballet.org/subs
Sacramento Ballet delivers high quality, world-stage-worthy ballet, dance & public education initiatives. A modern, forward-leaning organization which respects its past while welcoming the future, Sacramento Ballet aims to unite its diverse audiences. Connecting cultures with the positive power of live performance, it expands its reach to audiences via online streaming, regional programming & educational activities. Guided by Artistic / Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp — an innovative choreographer who raised the image/reputation of the Kansas City Dance Festival, Moving Arts Kansas City & Moving Arts Cincinnati — the future is wide open for the Sacramento Ballet.
ABOUT THE SACRAMENTO BALLET
A highly regarded cultural asset renown for artistic quality, Sacramento Ballet attracts approximately 80,000 people to performances annually. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, it conducts extensive outreach, educational & collaborative projects. It is the only local arts organization maintaining a residency of artists, enabling it to deliver world class programming for its community. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, funding includes corporate, foundation & government support. For more information, visit www.sacballet.org.
