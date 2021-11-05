DED Announces Recipients of $2.1 million in CDBG Funding for Downtown Revitalization

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the latest recipients under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program’s Downtown Revitalization funding opportunity.

Five communities have been selected to receive a portion of the $2,175,000 available for award.

A federal Department of Housing and Urban Development program administered by DED on behalf of the State of Nebraska, CDBG helps communities tackle an array of projects that enhance local well-being and quality of life.

Projects supported under the DTR opportunity are designed to spark economic vitality and address national program objectives — such as preventing or eliminating slum and blight conditions and benefitting vulnerable groups like the elderly, persons with disabilities and persons of low-to-moderate income.

“Downtown revitalization can have an incredible impact in a community — one much greater than the sum of its parts,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We congratulate each of these recipients, while commending their dedication to the kind of vibrant place-making that encourages the attraction and retention of businesses and resident alike.”

Project descriptions related to this announcement are provided below.

To learn more about funding opportunities available to Nebraska communities under the CDBG program, including Downtown Revitalization, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov, or contact Steve Charleston at steve.charleston@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3757.