Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference Nov. 10

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 10. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via video conference at https://meet.google.com/iwo- ibyh-ske or phone by dialing 636-206-4872 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪978 158 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Nov. 10 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Timber Sale Contract with Lansing Forest Products, L.L.C. (Loess Hills State Forest) *Contract with Kevin Kovarik Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP) *Contract with Roger Nyhus (IHAP) *Contract with Dylan Wagner dba Dylan Wagner Services *Public Land Management Project: Chapter 18 Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Muscatine County – Rowell Chemical Corporation

Approve Minutes of Oct. 14 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Chapter 15, General License Regulations – Final Rule

REAP City Parks and Open Space Grants Fiscal Year (FY) 22

REAP County Grants FY22

REAP Private Public Cost-share Grants FY22

Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Grant FY 22

*Timber Sale Contract with Lansing Forest Products, L.L.C.– Monona County (Loess Hills State Forest)

Contract with Iowa State University

Contract with Interstate Power and Light Company

*Contract with Kevin Kovarik Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP)

*Contract with Roger Nyhus (IHAP)

Contract with Dylan Wagner dba Dylan Wagner Services

Contract with Wedeking Construction Inc.

*Public Land Management Project: Chapter 18 Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Muscatine County – Rowell Chemical Corporation

Public Land Acquisition Projects Ventura Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Hancock County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Little Sioux WMA, Clay County – INHF West Fork WMA, Palo Alto County – INHF

Contract with the Tama County Conservation Board (Otter Creek Lake)

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Otter Creek Park, Lake Dredging and Shoreline Armoring – Tama County George Wyth State Park, Trail Repair – Black Hawk County Yellow River State Forest, Little Paint Creek Floodplain Restoration – Allamakee County

Contract with Dubuque County Conservation Board, City of Dubuque, and Friends of Mines of Spain

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting, Dec. 9, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc