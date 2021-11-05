Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference Nov. 10
Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 10. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate via video conference at https://meet.google.com/iwo-
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Nov. 10 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Timber Sale Contract with Lansing Forest Products, L.L.C. (Loess Hills State Forest)
- *Contract with Kevin Kovarik Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP)
- *Contract with Roger Nyhus (IHAP)
- *Contract with Dylan Wagner dba Dylan Wagner Services
- *Public Land Management Project: Chapter 18 Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Muscatine County – Rowell Chemical Corporation
- Approve Minutes of Oct. 14 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- Chapter 15, General License Regulations – Final Rule
- REAP City Parks and Open Space Grants Fiscal Year (FY) 22
- REAP County Grants FY22
- REAP Private Public Cost-share Grants FY22
- Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Grant FY 22
- *Timber Sale Contract with Lansing Forest Products, L.L.C.– Monona County (Loess Hills State Forest)
- Contract with Iowa State University
- Contract with Interstate Power and Light Company
- *Contract with Kevin Kovarik Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP)
- *Contract with Roger Nyhus (IHAP)
- Contract with Dylan Wagner dba Dylan Wagner Services
- Contract with Wedeking Construction Inc.
- *Public Land Management Project: Chapter 18 Lease Amendment, Mississippi River, Muscatine County – Rowell Chemical Corporation
- Public Land Acquisition Projects
- Ventura Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Hancock County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
- Little Sioux WMA, Clay County – INHF
- West Fork WMA, Palo Alto County – INHF
- Contract with the Tama County Conservation Board (Otter Creek Lake)
- Construction – Small Projects
- Construction – Large Projects
- Otter Creek Park, Lake Dredging and Shoreline Armoring – Tama County
- George Wyth State Park, Trail Repair – Black Hawk County
- Yellow River State Forest, Little Paint Creek Floodplain Restoration – Allamakee County
- Contract with Dubuque County Conservation Board, City of Dubuque, and Friends of Mines of Spain
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
Next meeting, Dec. 9, in Polk County
For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc