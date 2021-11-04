2021-11-04 15:42:20.967 Huck's Food Store Sells $233,000 Show Me Cash Ticket

2021-11-04 15:42:20.967

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket worth $233,000 was sold at Huck’s Food Store, 1020 Country Club Road in St. Charles, for the Oct. 23 drawing. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

A St. Peters man was the sole winner of the $233,000 prize with the winning number combination of 5, 8, 14, 21 and 39.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $135,000.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

