This Week in the Missouri Senate for Nov. 5: Potential 2022 Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bill 52, legislation that sought to change part of state statute overseeing what is known as “discovery,” and Senate Bill 66, which sought to modify provisions relating to public safety and unlawful assemblies.

