PennDOT, Local Officials Mark Completion of the Limekiln Pike Bridge over SEPTA in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Today, PennDOT Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte was joined by local and elected officials to celebrate the completion of the project to replace the bridge carrying Limekiln Pike (Route 152) over SEPTA tracks in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County.

“Today marks a real milestone in our ongoing mission to reduce the backlog of poor condition bridges across Southeast Pennsylvania,” Belmonte said. “Maintaining our transportation network takes strong partnerships among the department, federal and local governments, planning partners, and our communities.”

The new bridge replaced the poor condition structure that previously carried Limekiln Pike (Route 152) over SEPTA. The existing structure had a 12-ton weight limit due to the deteriorated condition of the pre-stressed, post-tensioned, non-composite, adjacent box beams. The new structure does not have any weight restrictions and will safely transport the motoring public, cyclists, and pedestrians for the next 50 to 75 years.

New features on the project include a new traffic signal support installed at the Limekiln Pike and Mt. Carmel Avenue intersection. In addition, a new mast arm was installed to support lane designation signs for traffic traveling eastbound on Limekiln Pike (Route 152). The existing post-mounted signs have been replaced throughout the project.

The project included the installation of ornamental lights at each of the four corners of the structure. With input from Abington Township, these light poles were selected to provide additional lighting for pedestrian traffic. The LED luminaries provide adequate lighting while consuming minimal energy.

“Thank you to everyone for their hard work completing this project. This new bridge is a valuable investment in our area’s infrastructure and contributes to our community’s viability and businesses,” said Rep. Ben Sanchez.

Neshaminy Constructors, Inc., of Feasterville, Bucks County, was the general contractor on the $3.3 million project, which was financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Aqua Pennsylvania plans to close the Limekiln Pike (Route 152) Bridge between Willow Grove Avenue and Mt. Carmel Avenue from 3:00 PM Saturday, November 13, to 8:00 AM Sunday, November 14, for the removal of the adjacent Aqua Pennsylvania bridge.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Mt. Carmel Avenue and Easton Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

