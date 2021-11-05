Submit Release
I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge East Shore Ramp Closures Planned for Next Week

Harrisburg, PA – East shore ramps at the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg are scheduled to be closed next week for repairs. 

Weather permitting, nighttime detours are planned for the ramp from Front Street to northbound I-83 (Ramp C); the ramp from Front Street to southbound I-83 (Ramp A), and the ramp from southbound I-83 to Second Street (Ramp D).

The Front Street ramp to northbound I-83 (Ramp C) is expected to be closed Monday and Tuesday nights. A detour will be in place using Paxton Street to 13th Street to northbound I-83.

The Front Street ramp to southbound I-83 (Ramp A) is expected to be closed Wednesday night. A detour will be in place using northbound I-83 to 13th Street to southbound I-83.

The southbound I-83 ramp to Second Street (Ramp D) is expected to be closed Thursday night. A detour will be in place using 17th Street to Paxton Street to Second Street.

The closures are scheduled to go into effect at 8:00 PM each night and be lifted by 6:00 AM the following morning. 

Work includes replacing expansion joint seals and concrete repairs. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

