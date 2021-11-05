PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Old State Road Bridge Preservation Project in Franklin Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a virtual plans display for the project to paint of the bridge that carries Old State Road (Route 3014) over Interstate 79 in Franklin Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located on Old State Road, approximately five miles from the intersection with Route 98.

The project will include painting of the entire steel bridge. Work does not include any roadway improvements. Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

A detour will not be required during construction. Temporary traffic signals will be in place and one lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project.

The existing bridge was built in 1969. Approximately 650 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Old State Road Bridge Painting, which will be held online only, includes a handout and an online comment form. It will be open until November 19, 2021 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #