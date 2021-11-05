Detour to Begin Monday, November 8th to Perform Work on the SR 2036 Streambank Project in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – A detour will be in place for the SR 2036 emergency streambank repair along Mill Creek in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County beginning Monday, November 8th through December 2021.

From points east of the bridge: Turn right onto SR 2039 (Pittston Blvd) and travel 2.5 miles. Turn left onto PA-115 and travel 6.9 miles. Turn left onto SR 2038 (Meadow Run Road) and travel 3.8 miles. Turn left onto SR 2035 (Suscon Road) and travel 2.4 miles. Turn left on SR 2036 (Bald Mountain Road).

From points west of the bridge: Head west along SR 2036 (Bald Mountain Road), turn right on SR 2035 (Suscon Road) and travel 2.4 Miles. Turn right onto SR 2038 (Meadow Run Road) and travel 3.8 miles. Turn right onto PA-115 and travel 6.9 miles. Turn right onto SR 2039 (Pittston Blvd) and travel 2.5 miles. Turn right onto SR 2036 (Bald Mountain Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

