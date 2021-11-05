6th Street Long-term Closure Begins Next Week in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of a portion of 6th Street in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 8 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, 6th Street will close to traffic between Clay Street and Penn Street continuously through Monday, December 13. Crews will conduct sanitary and storm water work and utility relocation. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From Main Street (Route 1001), take 9th Street heading north

Turn left onto Penn Street

Follow Penn Street to 6th Street

End detour

The work on 6th Street work is part of a $3.83 million drainage improvement project. Crews will work to reduce combined sewer overflows and remove storm water flow from the Ravine Street stream and Route 28. Additional work includes pavement reconstruction, curb ramp construction, utility adjustments, and pavement markings. To allow work to occur, several local roadways from 6th Street to 8th Street as well as Main Street (Route 1001) will have single-lane restriction during off-peak hours. Additionally, these local roads will undergo a full closure in phases. A 23-days closure will also occur on Main Street, requiring traffic to be detoured. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

