Kennebec Valley 21st CCLC Program Students Create Ice Cream Truck as Part of STEM Activity

Students in the 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley created an ice cream truck on World Kindness Day this past October.

“We drove it to the construction site and gave the construction workers an ice cream and then delivered ice creams to all the kids in the building,” said Holly Jordan, the Teen Center/21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Director at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley.

Using creative problem solving and innovation, the students used a motorized wheelchair as the movement for the truck and then created an interior base with PVC pipe and plywood to place the ice cream structure on and then made a freezer compartment in the basket area of the wheelchair.

Check out this video of the truck in action:

