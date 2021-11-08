Submit Release
Hamptons consciousness podcast by Enid and John gives valuable information and tips to live a more harmonious lifestyle

We want to provide our listeners with valuable information and tips to live a more harmonious lifestyle”
— Enid
SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enid Viana O’Brien of hamptonsmoms.com and local East End karaoke host, John Barrett have teamed up and launched a new interview podcast entitled “Hamptons Consciousness.” The show covers the many unsung heroes of the East End of Long Island who are dedicated to making the Hamptons a better and more sustainable place to live and work. Enid’s goal is to help address the transition between city living and suburban life. She wants to connect her urban style and sensibilities to the suburban landscape. “Hamptons Consciousness” is a natural outgrowth of this mission and the podcast will cover all things fashion, wellness, fine dining, travel, and entertainment in the Hamptons. Enid’s website provides East End residents with a resource guide where they can find everything relating to kids, and family-friendly activities in the Hamptons. Enid lives in Southampton, New York.

John was an educator on the East End for nine years and produced a documentary on the history of Montauk called “Reel Montauk” which is available for free on YouTube. He wants to highlight environmental issues and offer concrete steps to make the world cleaner, and more sustainable. John has been a professional karaoke host in the Hamptons since 2016, and just finished an amazing summer run at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY. He’s been coming out to the Hamptons since 1983 and currently resides in Shelter Island.

The first episode of “Hamptons Consciousness” podcast featured Dave Falkowski of OMO Organics in Bridgehampton NY. Dave shared his experiences as an organic farmer on the East End and the challenges and rewards of growing hemp for his line of healing CBD, and CBG products. Future episodes include interviews with local Shinnecock artist Jeremy Dennis, and “Thicker than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis” author Erica Cirino published by Island Press.

For more information about “Hamptons Consciousness” please contact Enid Viana O’Brien at info@hamptonsmoms.com.

Enid Viana O’Brien and John Barrett
Hamptons Consciousness Podcast
info@hamptonsmoms.com

Hamptons consciousness podcast by Enid and John gives valuable information and tips to live a more harmonious lifestyle

