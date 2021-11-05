Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Signs Bill Extending Liquor License Flexibility for Restaurants

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today signed into law House Bill 425, House Bill 1452, and Senate Bill 880. 

House Bill 425 extends flexibility for certain licensees, including restaurants by allowing them to extend the area in which they are licensed to serve alcohol to include a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location, gives the PLCB the ability to issue eligible licensees unlimited off-premise catering permits and an additional year of safekeeping, and allows a licensee that closes permanently to sell their liquor and wine to another licensee.

House Bill 1452 provides for flexibility in the emergency publication of the PA Bulletin. 

Senate Bill 880 designates a portion of State Route 2014/Washington Street beginning at the intersection of South Courtland Street and Day Street and ending at the intersection of Brown Street in Monroe County as the Samuel Newman Way. 

Gov. Wolf Signs Bill Extending Liquor License Flexibility for Restaurants

