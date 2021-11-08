AX for Pharma S.r.l. Maintains ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Adds Certification for North American Group

Life Sciences ERP built on Microsoft Dynamics 365

AX for Pharma, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, successfully completes independent audit for the company’s ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Maintaining ISO 9001:2015 accreditation across the organization ensures our processes and systems are aligned, credible, compliant, and accountable.” — Valentina Ventura

MILAN, ITALY, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AX for Pharma, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global systems integrator and ISV, successfully completes independent audit to renew the parent company’s ISO 9001:2015 certification and obtain certification for its North American company. AX for Pharma Group specializes in implementations, Computer System Validation (CSV), and industry enhancements and solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for life sciences organizations.

AX for Pharma S.r.l is pleased to announce the organization successfully completed an independent, third-party audit by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) to renew its ISO 9001:2015 certification and obtain certification for AX for Pharma North America LLC on October 5, 2021.

This achievement of ISO 9001:2015 compliance for the entire AX for Pharma Group demonstrates the organization’s consistent commitment to provide world-class products and services for global customers in highly regulated industries that meet the highest standards of excellence for quality management. The results of the audit were extremely positive with no Non-Conformities, Observations, or Opportunities for Improvements reported. Additionally, DNV found AX for Pharma Group staff to be helpful and competent and management to show high interest in the quality of their products and services.

"This is a proud moment for AX for Pharma Group and a testament to the tireless dedication and engagement of our team. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification for the entire Group formalizes our core values and relentless pursuit of excellence and trust for our customers and within our organization,” says Andrea Ruosi, CEO, AX for Pharma. Our life sciences customers demand this level of process and systems compliance as they implement and migrate to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management.”

ISO 9001:2015 is the most recognized quality management standard in the world developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. This enhances customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Adds Valentina Ventura, Advanced Quality Manager at AX for Pharma, “As we continue to build market visibility and reach, we embrace our QMS standards as a fundamental element for the growth of our Group. Maintaining ISO 9001:2015 accreditation across the organization ensures our processes and systems are aligned, credible, compliant, and accountable."