New TV Series Recognizes Health Care Workers for “Holding the Line” During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Thank You to all Health Care Workers and their families.
Many have lost their loved ones and many more are fighting for their lives. Our health care workers have been fighting alongside our families, caring for our community members, and saving lives.”SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokane’s He’s Alive Broadcasting announced plans for a new television series to recognize, honor and support our healthcare workers as they’re holding the line in our community against COVID-19.
— Rupert Salmon
“We want to support the healthcare professionals in our community who are serving on the front lines and acknowledge the daily struggles they face,” says Rupert Salmon, He’s Alive Broadcasting station manager. “The stress and exhaustion of these past two years have taken a significant toll on our healthcare workers. We want to say thank you in a tangible way.”
Salmon and his team are putting together a 10-part program called “Holding the Line.” The series will focus on healthcare workers as they’re navigating the challenges of the pandemic. Each episode is designed with healthcare
workers and their families in mind.
The 10 episodes will cover topics like:
On-the-job stories of patients and coworkers, offering perspective to the friends and families of healthcare workers who might not otherwise understand the intense pressures.
Support and guidance from mental health professionals working with healthcare workers.
Insights from medical professionals on the short-term and long-term effects of the pandemic on our healthcare workers' perspectives from the healthcare workers themselves on the effects of stress in their personal and professional lives.
This 10-part series is scheduled to launch in November 2021. Organizations interested in partnering to support and thank healthcare workers may contact He’s Alive Television at…. For more information visit https://hesalivetv.com 509-622-4780 for our merchandise store.
