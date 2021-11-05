More about Parole Director Chris Barnett addresses Senate Public Safety Committee

ATLANTA - Executive Director for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, Christopher Barnett, spoke at this week’s Georgia State Senate Public Safety Committee meeting. Local and state leaders addressed the committee about increased crime and how the legislature can support law enforcement and the judicial system.

Barnett told the committee that public safety is a cornerstone of the Board's mission.

"The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has been an active law enforcement partner in the fight against crime, especially violent crime, since 1943," said Barnett.

"Everything the board does, every decision the board makes is an effort to enhance public safety for all Georgia citizens," added Barnett.

Representatives from the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Department of Community Supervision and the Fulton County District Attorney's office also spoke to the committee.

Crime statistics released by multiple agencies during the meeting confirmed parolees are not the cause of increased violent crime in Atlanta or across Georgia.

The Parole Board utilizes the most advanced scientifically validated tools and risk assessment instruments normed on the Georgia prison population to ensure the most sound public safety decisions are achieved.

Barnett said other states come to Georgia when looking for parole best practices.

“The Georgia Parole Board is considered to be one of the premier paroling authorities in the nation. Georgia parolees are consistently completing supervision successfully, 13 to 15 percentage points higher than the national average,” stated Barnett.

“When other states look for best practices as far as executive clemency consideration, or policies and procedures, they come to Georgia,” he added.

To watch the meeting, click on the link below:

https://livestream.com/accounts/26021522/events/8869277/videos/227079906

To learn more about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles: www.pap.georgia.gov or contact us at 404-657-9450.