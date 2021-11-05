Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3900 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

