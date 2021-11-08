Business reporter: Keeping up with the latest trends in personalisation
How e-commerce can reap all the benefits of product recommendationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Belgian Start Up Froomle explains the dynamic role product recommendations can play in increasing conversion rates and customer loyalty by providing a seamless customer experience. Although product recommendations are table stakes on e-commerce websites, they are often regarded as a tick-the-box exercise and appear in inconspicuous areas without being updated properly. Also, oftentimes, online retailers don’t go all the way with their customisation efforts and personalise only one aspect of their channels or have a patchwork of different providers personalising individual positions for them and, therefore, fail to see the full picture.
Thanks to the dynamic nature of the market, however, online retailers would do well to keep up to date with the latest advancements of the product recommendation market and find providers who can offer them integrated systems that can tailor not only bits of online content but whole websites to individual users’ needs. Rather than neglecting this aspect of their commercial activity, retailers should adopt a proactive stance towards product recommendations and even challenge their providers to see whether they can supply them with the most advanced reporting and dashboarding functionalities available on the market. With high impact personalisation, where all the different aspects of the website – ranging from copy to “you may also like” to bundle – are tailored to individual visitors’ preferences, brands and online vendors can achieve a tenfold impact with little or no additional effort.
To learn about the criteria for personalisation solution assessment, read the article.
