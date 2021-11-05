I-95 Girard Point Bridge Among State Highways Restricted for Bridge, Sign Inspections in Philadelphia

11/05/2021

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge is among several state highways to be restricted in Philadelphia for bridge and sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Saturday, November 6, and Wednesday, November 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection;

Monday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 at the Route 420 and the Route 291 interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia for overhead sign inspection;

Friday, November 12, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway interchanges, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for bridge inspection;

Friday, November 12, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the 23rd Street/Ben Franklin Parkway and the Broad Street interchanges, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM for bridge inspection; and

Saturday, November 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #