Westbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities over westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 6 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on westbound (inbound) I-376 will occur from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities on the Greenfield Bridge between the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) and Oakland (Exit 73B) interchanges.

Crews from The Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection.

