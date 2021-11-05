Murphy Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Community Medical Centers Data Breach
Data Breach at Community Medical Centers Compromises Information of More than 656,000 PatientsOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Law Firm announces its investigation into claims on behalf of patients whose information was potentially compromised in the Community Medical Centers, Inc. (“CMC”) data breach. On October 10, 2021, CMC became aware of unusual activity on its network. Following a forensic investigation, CMC determined that cybercriminals had likely infiltrated CMC’s network and gained unauthorized access to certain CMC files. The forensic investigation concluded that the hackers may have accessed highly confidential information of more than 656,000 patients. The information potentially obtained by cybercriminals includes:
- Names
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
- Medical information
- Addresses
As a result of this data breach, these individuals’ personal information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who will place the information for sale on the dark web or who are using the information to perpetrate identity fraud.
If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit http://murphylegalfirm.com/cases/CommunityMedicalCenters/ or email abm@murphylegalfirm.com to learn how to participate in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all individuals who were affected by the data breach.
Join the Class Action: http://murphylegalfirm.com/cases/CommunityMedicalCenters/
