Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste Anytime During the Holidays For a Focus on the Best Client Compensation

Navy Veterans make up about one third of the approximately 3000 people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year in the United States.

"If a person with mesothelioma or their family would like to receive the best possible financial compensation results it is incredibly important-they try to recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos at work or in the navy. Navy Veterans make up about one third of the approximately 3000 people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year in the United States.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing/factory workers, pulp or paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad workers, roofers, or firemen. As a rule, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

