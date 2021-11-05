The Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship is Accepting Submissions for the Winter/Spring Term of 2022

Eligible students may now apply for the $10,000 Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship for the winter/spring term of 2022. Submissions will be accepted until December 31, 2021. Candidates must craft a 2,000-word essay on their experience with algorithmic trading.

Daniel Calugar is an investor and tech enthusiast, and he is passionate about helping others pursue careers in this field. He has a professional background in computer science, business, and law. His technical expertise with computer programming allowed him to write specific programs that helped him uncover profitable investment strategies.

To be eligible for this opportunity, students must meet the requirements and submit a 2,000-word essay. All applicants must be either a junior or a senior for the winter/spring term of 2022. In addition, students must be studying finance, investment analysis, or something similar, such as mathematics or computer science. Alternatively, they may also be a postgraduate student.

Other requirements include a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Prospective applicants must be in-state students attending class.

The essay must detail the student’s personal experience developing and trading algorithms for systematic trading. The student should accurately describe the “edge” of their algorithm and why that edge should be persistent. If selected, students may be asked to provide additional detail to prove their work concerning algorithmic trading.

Candidates will be selected in January of 2022. They will be notified via email and will have two weeks to accept their award. Failure to accept the award within these two weeks will lead to forfeiture of the scholarship, and a new winner will be selected.

Only one student will be selected to receive this prestigious scholarship opportunity. Upon selection, the committee may request documentation to support the information provided in the application.

The Dan Calugar Scholarship was initiated in 2020 and has successfully awarded two recipients since that time. The 2020 winner, Theodore Perez, detailed in his essay how trading has impacted his life. His technical analysis focused on an understanding of price action. As a student trader, he has learned a lot through his mentor about the trading industry.

Ben Cartwright was the recipient for 2021. Cartwright’s professional experience with algorithmic trading while working for a medical record software company was what set him apart from the other candidates. He is currently pursuing a Master of Finance at Colorado State University.

For more information on this scholarship opportunity, visit the homepage for the Dan Calugar Finance Scholarship.

About Daniel Calugar

Daniel Calugar is a seasoned investor with a knack for writing computer programs to help pinpoint lucrative investment strategies. He has a professional background in computer science, business, and law. Calugar developed this passion for investment strategies while working as a pension lawyer. When not hard at work investing, Daniel enjoys spending time with friends and family and volunteering with Angel Flight.

