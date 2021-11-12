FlackTek, Inc. Files Counterclaims Against Hauschild GMBH & Co. KG, over SpeedMixer Brand
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlackTek, Inc., FlackTek Manufacturing, Inc., and FlackTek SpeedMixer, Inc., (collectively, “FlackTek”) have responded to a lawsuit (US District Court, District of Colorado, Civil Action, NO. 20-cv-02532-STV) from former partner Hauschild GMBH & Co. KG (“Hauschild”) with counterclaims alleging trademark infringement, false advertising, and trade libel among other claims. Hauschild is a German company and the FlackTek entities are all South Carolina corporations. Hauschild and FlackTek enjoyed a 20+ year relationship whereby FlackTek was the exclusive distributor in the USA and many other countries, distributing and helping develop products manufactured by Hauschild and distributing accessories manufactured by others.
This relationship was terminated in 2020.
FlackTek cites many reasons for the relationship shift — including Hauschild’s change in management and leadership. Bringing design and manufacturing in-house allowed FlackTek to streamline leadership and production, to increase capacity, and provide its global customers Made in the U.S.A. equipment with readily available parts. FlackTek continues to offer its excellent customer support as well as onsite technical and maintenance service wherever needed.
FlackTek created the name SpeedMixer and was the first to use it on the products sold by FlackTek. In doing so, FlackTek developed the SpeedMixer brand market for the U.S. and worldwide. FlackTek Manufacturing began manufacturing the FlackTek SpeedMixer® line in Louisville, Colorado, with the parts for the machinery designed and sourced primarily in the U.S.
FlackTek’s materials, mixing knowledge and dedication to innovative technology were developed through direct work with its customers. FlackTek owns the U.S. trademark registration for the FlackTek SpeedMixer®.
About FlackTek:
Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek has been creating mixing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek offers SpeedMixers, supplies, and accessories for all needs ranging from R&D to production and specialty manufacturing, as well as in-depth training, technical service, laboratory mixing help and customer support.
Sharon Gordon
This relationship was terminated in 2020.
FlackTek cites many reasons for the relationship shift — including Hauschild’s change in management and leadership. Bringing design and manufacturing in-house allowed FlackTek to streamline leadership and production, to increase capacity, and provide its global customers Made in the U.S.A. equipment with readily available parts. FlackTek continues to offer its excellent customer support as well as onsite technical and maintenance service wherever needed.
FlackTek created the name SpeedMixer and was the first to use it on the products sold by FlackTek. In doing so, FlackTek developed the SpeedMixer brand market for the U.S. and worldwide. FlackTek Manufacturing began manufacturing the FlackTek SpeedMixer® line in Louisville, Colorado, with the parts for the machinery designed and sourced primarily in the U.S.
FlackTek’s materials, mixing knowledge and dedication to innovative technology were developed through direct work with its customers. FlackTek owns the U.S. trademark registration for the FlackTek SpeedMixer®.
About FlackTek:
Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek has been creating mixing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek offers SpeedMixers, supplies, and accessories for all needs ranging from R&D to production and specialty manufacturing, as well as in-depth training, technical service, laboratory mixing help and customer support.
Sharon Gordon
FlackTek, Inc.
+1 864-895-7441
email us here