Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,917 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State’s Office Launches Redistricting Maps Portal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, November 5, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Recently, the Alabama Legislature met for the second Special Legislative Session of 2021 to discuss redistricting, healthcare-related pandemic appropriations, and other matters.

The Secretary of State’s Office was tasked by the Alabama Legislature with ensuring that the new congressional, State Senate, State House, and State School Board maps are available to the public. Under Secretary of State John H. Merrill’s direction, our office has developed webpages for the maps.

Secretary Merrill stated, “We are pleased to announce the development of these web pages, which will fulfill the duty assigned to our office by the legislature and provide the public with a user-friendly resource.”

For more information, visit https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/state-district-maps or call the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210.

 

 

###

You just read:

Secretary of State’s Office Launches Redistricting Maps Portal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.