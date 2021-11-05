Secretary of State’s Office Launches Redistricting Maps Portal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, November 5, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Recently, the Alabama Legislature met for the second Special Legislative Session of 2021 to discuss redistricting, healthcare-related pandemic appropriations, and other matters.

The Secretary of State’s Office was tasked by the Alabama Legislature with ensuring that the new congressional, State Senate, State House, and State School Board maps are available to the public. Under Secretary of State John H. Merrill’s direction, our office has developed webpages for the maps.

Secretary Merrill stated, “We are pleased to announce the development of these web pages, which will fulfill the duty assigned to our office by the legislature and provide the public with a user-friendly resource.”

For more information, visit https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/state-district-maps or call the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210.

