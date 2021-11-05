Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Frederick County

November 5, 2021

(FREDERICK, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Frederick County.

At approximately 2:26 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a crash involving a struck pedestrian on southbound US 15 at Route 40 in Frederick, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, identified as Bobby Jerome Martin Jr., of Frederick, Maryland walked up the ramp from US 15 South onto Route 40, into the traffic portion of southbound US Route 15. A witness reported Martin was walking south on US Route 15 on the lane divider.

A 2016 Chevrolet Trax traveling south struck Martin Jr. Troopers arrived on scene and rendered aid while requesting EMS assistance. Martin Jr. was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither alcohol, medications or controlled dangerous substances appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Maryland State Police Crash Investigators processed the scene. Two of three lanes were closed during the investigation. All lanes of travel were opened back up at 4:40 a.m

Anyone with additional information pertaining to the collision may reach the lead investigator; TFC Matthew Spencer at Matthew.Spencer@Maryland.gov.