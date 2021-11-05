Dirt Geek Media Inc Announces the Launch of Overnet Billboard Technology

Dirt Geek Media Dominate Your Competition Own Your Competition

A new digital advertising platform that will completely change the way companies run their Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

This is the most transformative technology to come along in the online advertising industry since retargeting!” — Overnet Billboard Technology

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirt Geek Media Inc is excited to announce the launch of Overnet Billboard Technology, a new digital advertising platform that will completely change the way companies run their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) marketing programs. The official launch date for Overnet Billboard Technology is September 1, 2021.

Dirt Geek Media Inc believes Overnet Billboard Technology will revolutionize digital advertising through offering the exclusive rights to a keyword that displays a 1200×300 pixel banner ad to an audience of millions of consumers every time the exact match keyword is used in a search query.

Over the last two years Dirt Geek Media Inc has been quietly developing a new and transformative advertising network that is altering search engine advertising. Working with dozens of existing software developers, our team has built a frame extension that is only activated when a search engine user types in an exact match keyword that has been secured by one of our clients. As of October 2019 our network now incorporates millions of computers, 90% of them in the United States. The system is very simple to understand, and we are breaking new ground for revenue potential. When a potential customer types in an exact match keyword in the browser address bar or in search bar of major search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, Ask, MSN, and more, a fully relevant banner ad will appear above the search result page, in effect dominating the page. The advantage of these ads are attention grabbers. The user clicks on the ad and they’re directly taken to a landing page that provides them with the exact product, service or other information they were just searching for, and the advertiser has the opportunity to convert them into a customer.