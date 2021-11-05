Hearing Aids Market Forecast, Key Players ,Trend, Growth, Size and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

The government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research on the Hearing Aids market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Hearing Aids industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in the adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand. For instance, hearing-impaired individuals are considered to be 300.0% more prone to falling, and the technology, developed by Starkey, on the occurrence of a fall would automatically send alerts to three emergency contact notifying them about the fall, as well the precise location of the hearing-impaired individual.

Key Findings

By type, canal hearing aids are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. Canal hearing aids have a less likely chance to overwhelm listeners with feedback, and blocking of the ear canal is less of a problem, thus mitigating the occlusion effect.

By hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss held a substantial market share in 2019. Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs post damage to the inner ear. It may also occur owing to nerve pathways problems from the inner ear to the brain. SNHL may cause difficulty in the hearing of soft sound and even louder sounds.

Regional Bifurcation of the Hearing Aids Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global hearing aids market on the basis of type, hearing loss, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Hearing Aids Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Hearing Aids Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals

4.2.2.2. Rising geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of hearing aids

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Hearing Aids Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Behind-the-ear- Hearing Aids

5.1.2. Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

5.1.3. In-the-ear Hearing Aids

5.1.4. Canal Hearing Aids

5.1.5. Others

Continued…!

