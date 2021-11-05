Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The shortage of human blood for transfusion and rising incidence of accidents and injuries are amongst the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study on the Synthetic Blood Substitutes market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The market intelligence reports on Synthetic Blood Substitutes market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.

The market for synthetic blood substitutes such as Hemopure, Oxyglobin, and Hemotech, is growing at a double-digit rate attributed to its rising application in cardiovascular diseases, anemia, malignant neoplasm, injuries, neonatal conditions, maternal conditions, and organ transplant, among others. Also, obstetric conditions linked with blood transfusion may result in health complications, and even death, if inappropriately managed, is likely to fuel the demand for synthetic blood substitutes.

Get Free Sample Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/146

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Synthetic Blood Substitutes market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Synthetic Blood Substitutes market:

Hemarina, Sagart Corporation, FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Biopure Corporation, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, KaloCyte, Baxter, Green Cross Corporation, North Field Laboratories, and Alliance Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

Further Key Highlights

In September 2019, a preclinical-stage biotech firm, KaloCyte, engaged in developing a bio-inspired synthetic RBC substitute for application in settings when stored RBCs are not available, has entered into an alliance with the growing biotech community of Baltimore as an affiliate of the University of Maryland (UM) BioPark.

Synthetic hemoglobin-based substitutes are created from hemoglobin collected from a strain of E. coli bacteria. The modified hemoglobin is stable and possesses a more excellent oxygen-carrying ability as compared to RBCs.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Get discount on report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/146

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic blood substitutes market on the basis of source, type, application, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human Blood

Animal Blood

Microorganisms

Synthetic Polymers

Stem Cells

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs)

Perfluorocarbon (PFCs)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Anemia

Malignant Neoplasm

Injuries and Trauma

Neonatal Conditions

Maternal Conditions

Organ Transplant

Others

Key Features of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Proceed to buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/146

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Shortage of human blood for transfusion purpose

4.2.2.2. Benefits of synthetic blood substitutes over human blood

4.2.2.3. Rising incidence of accidents and injuries

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for blood transfusion during childbirth

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Side-effects of synthetic blood substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Human Blood

5.1.2. Animal Blood

5.1.3. Microorganisms

5.1.4. Synthetic Polymers

5.1.5. Stem Cells

5.1.6. Others

Continued…!

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/146

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Femtech Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/femtech-market

Microfluidics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microfluidics-market

Cell Culture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interoperability-solutions-in-healthcare-market

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.