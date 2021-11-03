Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,955 in the last 365 days.

Voice-only Lifeline benefit eliminated as of 12-1-2021

Effective December 1, 2021, consumers who receive a Lifeline benefit just for their landline telephone (voice) service will no longer receive the benefit

Consumers who live in an area where there is more than one Lifeline provider and have a voice-only Lifeline discount will no longer receive the $5.25 benefit as of December 1, 2021. Those consumers may want to contact their current provider to switch to a qualifying bundle that includes internet service to continue to receive a discount. They may also want to investigate other Lifeline providers, such as wireless providers, to see if they can receive Lifeline service from them.

Effective December 1, 2021, the following Lifeline monthly discounts will apply in census blocks where there is more than one Lifeline provider:

  • Broadband (broadband-only service that meets minimum service standards): $9.25
  • Bundled voice (voice and broadband service that meets the voice minimum service standards only): $5.25
  • Bundled broadband (voice and broadband service that meets the broadband minimum service standards only): $9.25
  • Bundled voice and broadband (voice and broadband service that meets both the voice and broadband mininum service standards): $9.25

There is an exemption for census blocks in which there is only one Lifeline provider. Consumers who live in those census blocks will continue to receive a $5.25 monthly voice-only benefit through November 30, 2022. 

You just read:

Voice-only Lifeline benefit eliminated as of 12-1-2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.