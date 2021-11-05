Phototherapy Devices Market Statistics, Revenue, Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027
Increasing R & D for the development of technologically advanced devices and growing incidences of skin diseases .
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent market intelligence study on the Phototherapy Devices market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Phototherapy Devices market for the forecast period, 2020-2027. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Phototherapy Devices market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology. Unbiased perspective on present day and yesteryear trends included in the research aims at saving the product owners from making wrong business decisions
The growth of Phototherapy Devices market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.
Further key findings
LED-Based Phototherapy Devices dominate the market with a share of 55.8% in 2019 due to its cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency.
The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the phototherapy devices market due to the increasing number of neonatal jaundice cases. Besides, the favorable reimbursement policies generated by the U.S. government for curing skin conditions will indeed shift the patient's preference towards hospital treatments.
The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Phototherapy Devices market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company, among others.
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The all-inclusive report on the Global Phototherapy Devices Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Phototherapy Devices market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Phototherapy Devices market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Phototherapy Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, End User, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
LED-Based Phototherapy Devices
Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices
Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neonatal Jaundice Management
Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Homecare
Hospitals & Clinics
Table Of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Phototherapy Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Phototherapy Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of neonatal jaundice
4.2.2.2. Increasing R & D for the development of technologically advanced products
4.2.2.3. Rising prevalence of skin diseases
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints
4.2.3.2. Increasing product recalls
4.2.3.3. Stringent regulatory framework regarding approval of new devices
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Phototherapy Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. LED-Based Phototherapy Devices
5.1.2. Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices
5.1.3. Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)
Continued…!
Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.
