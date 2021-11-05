Psychable Founders To Be Featured Speakers At Meet Delic Conference

Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon to Offer Their Insights for Ketamine-Assisted Therapy with Conference Attendees in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Delic is shaping up to be one of the largest psychedelic industry gatherings of the year including Jason Silva, Aubrey Marcus, Dr. Carl Hart, Lamar Odom, Ifetayo Harvey, and Duncan Trussell as speakers. Recently added to the list are Psychable’s Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon who co-founded Psychable , the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring ketamine-assisted therapy.



“I am honored to be presenting my perspectives on where ketamine-assisted therapy currently is and how it can offer healing and personal transformation to those experiencing significant mental health challenges,” said Jemie Sae Koo, CEO, Psychable. “Our panel is being moderated by Laura Dawn, MSC and will feature Adam Bramlage, CEO of Flow State Micro, and Phoebe McPherson, Co-Founder of Hearthstone Collective.”

“I look forward to leading a panel discussion on the technologies and protocols that support psychedelic medicine, various ways to monitor outcomes, and what innovation investors are looking for,” said Matt Zemon, Chief Strategy Officer, Psychable. “This panel features investors Martin Tobias and Jennifer Pereira, Lisa Dannen, Director of Marketing of Maya Health, and Kathryn Fantauzzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Apollo Neuroscience.”

Meet Delic includes a business and wellness track, offering insight into a wide range of opportunities and challenges from leaders in the psychedelic industry. Each day features live performances, art, and psychedelic entertainment.

Psychable entered the market as a sought-after solution in the mental healthspace. With legislation surrounding the descheduling and medical legalization of psychedelics taking root across the U.S., an increasing number of people are seeking information on alternative wellness methods and legal paths to pursue them at home and abroad. As a result, Psychable grew quickly into the most trusted and comprehensive online community for those seeking education and treatment in ketamine-assisted therapy, integration and aftercare.

Sae Koo and Zemon are united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on ketamine-assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

To hear more about from Sae Koo and Zemon during the Meet Delic Conference in Las Vegas on November 6th and 7th, tickets are available at https://meetdelic.com/ .

About Psychable

Psychable is the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with a network of practitioners and psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, ketamine-assisted therapy, and retreats. Through its ketamine-assisted telehealth therapy offering, and an industry-leading “Buy One, Give One” model, Psychable provides life-transforming treatment to those in need, including veterans and those in underserved communities.

Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on ketamine-assisted Therapy. Through Psychable, their mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction, and to empower those who want to live a more optimized life.

The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact:

media@psychable.com