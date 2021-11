aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Redmond to Reno-Tahoe hub with free tickets for the first 100 passengers

aha! ERJ145 aircraft

Travelers can enjoy world-renowned Reno and Lake Tahoe, now just a quick nonstop flight away. Special introductory $49 launch fare available until Nov. 15.*

REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Redmond/Central Oregon community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Nov. 5. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Redmond Municipal Airport.Flight ScheduleFlights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Redmond at 11:55 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 1:16 p.m. PT. Reno to Redmond flights depart at 9:50 a.m. PT and arrive at 11:11 a.m. PT.“We are pleased to begin service from Reno to Redmond, giving travelers in both markets the ability to put together, for example, a short spontaneous two- or three-night trip using lower week-day hotel rates” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik.Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and TripsThe quick 1 hour and 21 minutes flights give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers.Free Tickets to the first 100 Passengersaha! Is giving one free ticket to the first 100 Ontario-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo-code WELCOME2RDM to receive the $0 base fare for travel through Dec. 15, 2021 (available for purchase through 11:59 pm on Nov. 7, 2021, while supplies last. Subject to blackout dates. Capacity controls and other restrictions apply).Special Introductory $49 Faresaha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until Nov. 15. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.###About aha!aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.Media Contact: (404-856-1601), corpcomm@flyaha.comAbout ExpressJet AirlinesExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.Corporate Communications contact: 404-856-1600, corpcomm@expressjet.com.Introductory Fare Sale*Introductory, limited time airfare prices are one-way and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by November 15, 2021 and travel completed by December 23, 2021. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.Ticket Giveaway$0 base fare tickets must be purchased by 11:59pm on November 7, 2021, and travel completed by December 15, 2021. Subject to blackout dates. Capacity controls and other restrictions apply. A total of 100 tickets are available at the $0 fare and the number of seats available on each flight are limited. Customer is responsible for paying government-imposed taxes and fees, such as 9/11 security fee and Passenger Facility Charges (PFC), and well as other service fees such as for checked baggage. Fare rules are subject to change without notice. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. $0 tickets may only be purchased at www.flyaha.com and are not available when calling the call center.