Laureti Motors Announces New Business Lounge On The Move
EINPresswire.com/ -- Before and during a journey, workers can find their attention divided between multiple vital elements: fragmented travel bookings, navigation through new cities, checking itineraries and schedules and resolving unpredictable travel surprises. Soul-sucking and time-intensive expense tracking and reporting at the end of each trip. The need to focus on even some of these aspects (at best) results in one’s energy, time and productivity being lost during inefficient travel - a real point of pain for workers on the move. The “deadtime” involved with car journeys adds to the stress of working mobile whilst concurrently cutting productivity.
However, Laureti Group is hoping to resolve these problems with its new fleet of business vehicles and their integrated software. According to the company’s CEO, Marcus Paleti, “the vision is not just efficiently moving people to their destination, [but a] re-imagining [of] the journey so that businesspeople can experience the most productive, relaxing, joyful and adventurous journey imaginable”. The company has “many features in development that will transform and personalize the experience wherever people travel”.
A Passenger-Centric Future
A palpable technological disruption is occurring in not only the traditional automotive space, but in terms of how both the general public and corporate business travelers will access, pay for and experience their travel to inner-city and longer-distanced travel destinations. As the future nears, the experience a car provides will shift from being driver to passenger-orientated.
Connected cars with new technological conveniences are poised to open new avenues for private transportation operators and ride-hailing companies in specialized business travel services. As the dawn of autonomy fast approaches, and bearing in mind the already-accepted norms of on-demand ride-hailing services, new vehicle designs and technology integrations to serve emerging business-specific markets have yet to be addressed.
To serve the business travelers in future mobility requires a re-thinking of vehicle design and technology integrations with the needs of passengers in mind. The current ‘driver-centric’ focus of mobility will soon become antiquated when autonomous driving arrives, which is expected by 2025 at the earliest, but realistically by the end of the decade. Laureti is attempting to cater to this future demand ahead of the curve with the software it is building into its electric vehicles; it hopes it will provide passengers with sufficient utility while travelling.
A Rolling Business Lounge on Wheels
This is where Laureti, a mobility tech startup, is offering a turnkey mobility experience for business travelers by focusing on the cabin experience in cars driven by an AI-powered operating system. A “rolling business lounge on wheels” experience where they can enjoy the ability to conference and compute on the move using cabin-integrated cloud-connected computing hardware.
Experience an in-seat reclining massage while enjoying wide-screen digital entertainment. Or enjoy the many capabilities that enable efficient route navigation, itinerary management, travel bookings, and real-time recommendations for local restaurants and attractions in their destination cities.
Laureti is bringing all of this together with MiRA.OS, the software that is combined with its vehicle, the Laureti MiRA. This operating system serves as the concierge to passengers wherever they travel, whether they’re in or out of the vehicle. This makes Laureti-supported services through private transportation operators a highly-desirable alternative to private fleet vehicle ownership.
A Passenger’s Personal Satellite Assistant
Laureti Group is providing each passenger with MiRA: an AI-powered operating system that acts as a satellite assistant. This offers the user an experience that extends far beyond the door of a Laureti vehicle. The first unique benefit about this is the connectivity – passengers are not only able to connect to the car, but rather a network of cars whilst continuously being able to access their data as you move.
The second benefit this provides is the total privacy and security. Laureti is building the entire system on an architecture that is based in anonymity for this exact reason. This multipurpose technology has various functionalities aimed at different demographics, including: end users, corporations/SMEs and fleet operators. Of course, the use and benefits gained by each vary on a case-by-case basis.
Concluding Remarks
On balance, Laureti’s recent development of MIRA.OS in an effort to appeal to the upcoming focus on passenger experience is a huge leap that they have taken ahead of the curve. Their efforts to produce a ‘business lounge on the move’ are commendable and should be recognised.
