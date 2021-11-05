Unique Poster arrives in USA just in time to celebrate Black Friday
After its success in Spain, Unique Poster crosses the pond to arrive at American homes.
Offering a personalized design where each customer could tell their own story was what motivated us to create Unique Poster”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Poster was born in 2020 to offer its customers unique and personalized designs that tell a story. That is why they began to be part of thousands of Spaniards’ lives. They sell throughout Europe up until now and will arrive in the United States in a few weeks, just in time for Black Friday and the Christmas campaign.
— Miguel Mazarío, CEO
At this moment, they sell four different products on the web. The star map is now the trendsetter. This type of poster shows how the stars were aligned on a particular day (e.g., ‘the day we met’ or ‘the day we kissed each other). Going further, the city maps are also very popular since cities can be a turning point in people’s life. Moreover, if you are a music lover, you will be delighted with the Spotify posters, where you can select the song that always brings good memories back and even add a photo. And last but not least, you can design a 1:1 scale birth poster with the information of your baby’s birth (e.g. name, date, weight, etc.).
Besides customized designs of posters, Unique Poster offers you different types of frames, adaptable to all sizes and with an up-to-date and avant-garde style. Furthermore, all Unique Poster designs are 100% customizable: the size, the background color, the text, or even the frame. This offers you a unique experience. This is the reason why these products are the favorite gift for Christmas.
‘A special place, the birth of a baby, the song that makes you smile... At Unique Poster each poster is different.’
At this point, it should be highlighted that Miguel Mazarío, CEO and designer, has always been committed to sustainability and respect for the environment, and this is reflected in his products. Thus, production is 100% local and sustainable (with many factories and distributors around the United States). Moreover, the brand is FSC certified and employs water-based printing inks. As a result, the products are printed on 250g ‘museum quality’ paper.
In addition to this, shipments are 100% free since Unique Poster always thinks about the customer's comfort. Going further, the website has different payment methods such as credit card, Paypal, and Klarna (this one offers to pay in four installments or to pay later).
‘Last Christmas, my partner gave me a poster with the alignment of the stars the day he proposed to me. It was an unforgettable gift and perfect to put in the living room’. Sarah, review on the Unique Poster website.
Thanks to Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner, Unique Poster wants to reach the American homes with exclusive offers that will appear soon on the web (theuniqueposter.com/en/). As a final word, personalized gifts have become a trend for this Christmas and Unique Poster offers exclusive designs where you can tell your happiest moments.
