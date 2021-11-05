The Sandbox Blockchain-Based Gaming Platform Integrates to Meta's Social Metaverse

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandbox, a blockchain-based decentralized gaming platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with the largest social network Meta. In partnership with Meta, The Sandbox gaming platform will be integrated into Meta's newly announced social metaverse, which will open access to the game for all users.

"We are inspired with the potential of the technologies of blockchain games and are ready to promote their further integration into our metaverse for our users. This will let all the users get access to the virtual world of The Sandbox without additional registration and enjoy the gameplay," said Fabia Seidl, Director of Global Creative Development at Meta.

"We are very proud that for the first time in the history of the blockchain industry we have earned the trust of one of the biggest corporations on the planet. This trust will let us popularize our project among the huge amount of new users of Meta network. The Sandbox is a unique platform as it leads blockchain technology into the gaming world. The gaming industry is a huge untapped market when it comes to the adoption of blockchain tech, and our team saw that in 2011. Creating a metaverse where gamers can create and gather assets on the blockchain technology, The Sandbox goes for making a revolution on the market. And it already does," said Arthur Madrid, CEO of The Sandbox.

Launched in 2011 by Pixowl Inc, The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using NFTs and $SAND, the platform's utility token. Uniting the opportunities of decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), The Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for the growing gaming society. The main mission of the platform is to roll out successfully blockchain technology into mass-volume games. The platform is oriented towards creating innovating "play-to-earn" model, which allows users to be both - players and creators. The Sandbox takes advantage of the blockchain technology by setting SAND token which simplifies transactions on the platform.