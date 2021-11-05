Genomics Market Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Over The Forecast Period Till 2030

Genomics

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Genomics Market by Deliverable (Products, and Services), Application (Functional, Epigenomics, Biomarkers Discovery, Pathway Analysis, and Others), and End User (Clinical Research, Government & Academic Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Genomics is a field of science that studies the genetic material of an organism that includes the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes. Genomics deals with collective characterization and quantification of an organism's genes, their interrelations, and impact on the organism. Genomics involves the sequencing and analysis of genomes through bioinformatics and uses of DNA sequencing to gather and analyze the function and structure of complete genomes.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The genomics market is segmented based on deliverable, application, end user, and region.

Based on deliverables, the market is bifurcated into products, and services. Products are further divided into instruments, and reagents. Services are further divided into core genomics, NGS-based, biomarker translation, computational, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into functional, epigenomics, biomarkers discovery, pathway analysis, and others. Functional segment is further categorized into real-time PCR, RNA interference, transfection, mutational analysis, and SNP analysis. Epigenomics are further classified into high resolution melt (HRM), methylated DNA immunoprecipitation (MeDIP), bisulfite sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP-Seq), chromatin accessibility assays, and microarray analysis. Biomarkers are further divided into mass spectrometry, microarray analysis, statistical analysis, bioinformatics, and DNA sequencing. Pathway analysis is further segmented into bead-based analysis, microarray analysis, real-time PCR, and proteomics tools (2-D PAGE, yeast 2-hybrid studies). Based on end user, the market is classified into clinical research, government and academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, BGI, Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, 23andMe, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

