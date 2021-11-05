Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Insights 2021: Top Impacting Factors, Growth Analysis and Industry Predictions

Anti-Obesity Drugs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Drug Class (Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs, and Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs), Medication (Monotherapies and Polytherapies), and Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Anti-obesity drugs are pharmacological agents that are used to lose cholesterol and reduce the body weight. These drugs generally show their action by altering the fundamental functioning of the normal body by utilization of calories or by altering the appetite.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The anti-obesity drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, medication, type, and region.

On the basis of drug class it is segmented into peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs and centrally acting anti-obesity drugs. On the basis of medication, it is segmented into monotherapies and polytherapies. On the basis of type, it is segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs. Geographically the market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The Major Key Players Are:

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alizyme plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, Shionogi Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Norgine B.V.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

