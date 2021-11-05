Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Trends –High prevalence of cardiac diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028, The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market for implantable cardioverter defibrillators is growing due to an increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases. Surge in risk factors such as obesity and rise in sedentary lifestyle are other key factors driving the growth of ICD market.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a small battery powered device placed on an individual’s chest to monitor heart rhythm and detect abnormal heartbeats. The device can deliver electric shocks via wires to fix heart arrhythmias. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in global geriatric population are factors fueling growth of the market to a significant extent. Emergence of MRI-compatible implantable cardioverter defibrillator is also expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Upsurge in adoption of subcutaneous ICDs due to various benefits is also expected to fuel market revenue growth.

Large number of healthcare facilities are rapidly adopting advanced technologies into their patient monitoring programs. Latest generation of ICDs are compatible with automated, web-based, remote monitoring systems. Integration of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with these technologies is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market. However, high cost of ICDs and low awareness regarding the benefits of these devices is expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent. Risk of device malfunction is also a factor expected to hamper growth of the market.

The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., and Physio-Control, Inc.

The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transvenous ICD

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

