Battery Materials Market Growth, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Battery Materials Market Size – USD 47.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years.

Global Battery Materials Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global Battery Materials Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Battery Materials market.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/60

Key Highlights From The Report

By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.

The prominent players of the global Battery Materials market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Battery Materials products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Battery Materials Market:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.

Additionally, the report segments the Battery Materials market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application, end-user industries, and regions, among others. It offers a holistic overview of the Battery Materials industry and projects the growth for the segments and sub-segments and also sheds light on the segment expected to dominate in the coming years.

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Others

The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Battery Materials business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Battery Materials industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the Battery Materials market at the global and regional level, and the forecast has been presented in terms of value and price for the period of 8 years from 2020-2027. The report covers an extensive study of the market drivers and restraints on the global scale and provides an impact analysis of those market drivers and restraints on the demand and supply ratio for the Battery Materials market throughout the forecast period.

Request for Report Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/60

Key Coverage of the Battery Materials Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Battery Materials market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Battery Materials market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Battery Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. A high demand for smart devices



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for electric vehicles



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of charging support for electric vehicles across the world



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-materials-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us, and we will offer you the report well-suited to your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Agricultural Films Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-films-market

Nanofilms Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanofilms-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market